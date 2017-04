At a Coachella after party last weekend, A$AP Rocky gave fans a sneak peek of an unreleased track entitled “Gilligan.”

“I don’t know if I got the right version in this phone. Everything all fucked up,” the rapper told the crowd before playing the track. “This D.R.A.M.’s new shit.”

Now the official version of the D.R.A.M. is here, with single assists by Rocky and Juicy J, with the latter also producing the track.

Listen to the cut below.