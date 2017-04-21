L. Londell Mcmillan, Owner of The Source and Entertainment Attorney, Honors Prince on Good Morning New York

Today L. Londell Mcmillan, Owner of The Source, long time friend and attorney to Prince honored his memory today on Good Morning New York discussing his life and legacy.

It is the one year anniversary of Prince’s tragic death and The Source salutes the man, the symbol, and the legend.

“Prince was an amazing man. Probably the greatest artist of all time. And let’s remember him today as an amazing musician, artist, and a wonderful, inspirational innovator,” expresses Mr. Mcmillan.

Watch the full interview here: