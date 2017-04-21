Mitchell & Ness Teams Up With Bloomingdales For Spring Capsule Collection

The Spring launch of the Mitchell & Ness x Bloomingdales capsule collection…

Mitchell & Ness debuts their capsule collection with Bloomingdales which features a variety of sportswear essentials. The collection is inspired by sport and design, offering a streetwear edge reflect in each item inclusive in the capsule such as the Coach Jackets, French Terry Shorts, Dad Hats and Snapback Hats. Each style is also influenced by popular NBA teams and uniforms redesigned with an updated fit and modern cut.

Bloomingdales will host an in-store event on Saturday April 22, 2017 in New York City (1000 Third Avenue) from 12-3pm open to the public.

The Mitchell & Ness x Bloomingdales collection is available in – store at select Bloomingdales stores and online at https://www.bloomingdales.com/buy/mitchell-ness

For more information on the collection, visit: www.mitchellandness.com