Broward County Florida up-and-comer Hollywood Rowe almost walked away from his dream of making a name for himself in music and he doesn’t want you to make the same mistake. His upcoming debut project, “Don’t Quit Your Day Dream” is intended to keep others inspired to follow their own dreams, no matter what they are.

Newly signed with Dollaz-N-Dealz Rowe had just about given up on a career in music when a friend passed his tunes over to label head AD. Now he is back on track and ready to go the distance to snatch his slice of the pie.

First on deck is “Take Over The World”, an ambition as dreamy as the track he raps it over. Rowe has come a long way since his early days of recording himself on Garageband. DQYDD drops April 28th.