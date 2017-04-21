Nike has blessed some sneakerheads with a preview of the Nike Kobe A.D. NXT in dark grey just after sharing the triple black colorway with us. The shoe comes contrasted within a dark grey upper with accents of white and black throughout the shoe, coming decked out with a flyknit shrouded upper on top of a zoom Air sole unit. The laces are a very huge standout and the Nike swoosh branding on the medical side of the midsole that give a more aesthetic feel.

The kicks are set to release at a set price of $200 this spring. Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below.