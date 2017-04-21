Nae Sketchie and Miguel Demboyz are breaking through the nightlife Industry in Uptown NYC.

With restless spirits, Nae Sketchie & Miguel Demboyz, has been able to build relationships with Top artist, power players and urban chic personalities within the Latin, Hip-Hop and R&B industries while providing groundbreaking parties. If you were in “La Marina All Summer” then you have experienced the main events they coordinated with Fabolous, French Montana and 2 Chainz.They aren’t just the life of the parties. They’re entrepreneurs whose first and only order of business is providing a nightlife experience that bridges the gap between celebrity and civilian, exclusively Uptown.

The two nightlife Gurus began their careers in 2003 as rivals, before their party-goers were accessible by a click of a button; when real promoters relied solely on word of mouth and physically “tagging” their prospective attendees with glossy, printed fliers on corners – a nearly obsolete business expense in 2016. These guys were in the streets consistently, making sure Uptown knew where their party was at.

Nae was well known for throwing epic house and hall parties in the Bronx, Where Party-goers From Different High School Would Come Even Guess From out of town made sure to touch down and experience the Sketchie House Parties.

Across the bridge, Miguel’s successes formed between the Heights and Harlem, where he hosted the “Party of 100 Bottles” at Masonic Temple. As time passed, His Crowd Increase Extremely Where The Police Deparment Would Shut Down The Block, Later On He moved the party and the crowd towards bigger venues.