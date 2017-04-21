The two nightlife Gurus began their careers in 2003 as rivals, before their party-goers were accessible by a click of a button; when real promoters relied solely on word of mouth and physically “tagging” their prospective attendees with glossy, printed fliers on corners – a nearly obsolete business expense in 2016. These guys were in the streets consistently, making sure Uptown knew where their party was at.
Nae was well known for throwing epic house and hall parties in the Bronx, Where Party-goers From Different High School Would Come Even Guess From out of town made sure to touch down and experience the Sketchie House Parties.
Across the bridge, Miguel’s successes formed between the Heights and Harlem, where he hosted the “Party of 100 Bottles” at Masonic Temple. As time passed, His Crowd Increase Extremely Where The Police Deparment Would Shut Down The Block, Later On He moved the party and the crowd towards bigger venues.
In the course of their rise, they kept crossing paths creating tension with the motivation to be the best at throwing parties. As the two, developing entrepreneurs were well aware they were each others competition, and after years of rivalry, they decided to collaborate.
They expanded together, pushing their product on a larger scale And Working Together On Some Of These Venues such as Xbar, Melodia, JetsetCafe/Luna, Morocco, Talay, Suite 135, Phuket, HudsonRiverCafe, Tropicana, Stage 48 and Space Ibiza. The blueprint they have created has proven to be a formula to success in the night life. The average lifespan of a promoter or an event at a particular venue is about two years. Nae and Miguel’s parties have surpassed that expiration date setting the bar higher than anyone can reach.
Not only has news of their numbers garnered attention from club heads in surrounding areas, so has their esteemed guest list, previously including Puff Daddy, Nas, Lala Anthony, Victor Cruz, Post Malone, Busta Rhymes, DJ Prostyle, DJ Precise, FunkMaster Flex, DJ Camilo, BobbyTrends, DJ Envy, Kastone, DJ Enuff, Spade, BigBen, JStar, DJ Spinking, Flipstar, DJ Self, SussOne, DJ Clue, Future, Amber Rose, ABoogieWitDaHoodie, A$ap Ferg, A$AP Rocky, and Young Jeezy to date. Nae Sketchie and Miguel’s goal for is to coordinate a concert at Madison Square Garden or Barclays center where he will push the envelope and redefine the title “Promoter”. Their work ethic and charisma has been essential in turning the nightlife hustle into a successful career.