Coming off a stellar run in 2016 which saw him collaborate with the likes of Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta and more, Toronto native Harvey Stripes makes his return in 2017 with the visual for his brand new single “Snowbirds,” premiered via HotNewHipHop. Produced by Murda Beatz, the track showcases a more melodic side of Stripes and for the visual, he takes his talents to the snowy mountains in a seclude mansion. Be on the lookout for Harvey Stripes’ forthcoming project “Sooner Than Later,” which is due for release later this year.