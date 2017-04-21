Last month, St. Louis talent joined forces to prove real hip hop is still alive with the banger “The World is a Ghetto” by Ju featuring TeffDeezy. Now, the guys are back with the visual to the smooth-flowing record, produced by JackpotHitz, reminiscent of the 90’s golden era of hip hop. “The World is a Ghetto” exposes the temptations and evils that surround us daily while trying to make it to the top.

This is the first video released from Ju’s upcoming project, The Revival, which is scheduled to drop next month. In the coming weeks, keep an eye-out for Ju to drop a record with King Los titled “Do Yo Thang” and the video to the previously released record “Die Young” featuring @Eearz and produced by Ear Drummer producer, @DuckoMcFli. Check out the visual below.

