Chance The Rapper is taking aim at bootleggers.

According to a Pitchfork, the Chicago rapper has filed a preemptive lawsuit in an Illinois district against anyone (“JOHN DOES 1-100, individuals, JANE DOES 1-100, individuals, and XYZ COMPANY”) who would try to sell his merch. The precautionary “injunctive and monetary relief” suit is reportedly in preparation for Chano’s upcoming tour.

Check out the dates for Chance’s upcoming ‘Be Encouraged’ tour with King Loue and DJ Oreo below.