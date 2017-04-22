Our first introduction to Rob Hicks came in 2015 following his signing to independent label ThriftSoul.

Since then, the Wisconsin-bred emcee has been selective in his releases, making his official debut with the singles “Perception” and “SYNERGY”.

Today, while in preparations for his forthcoming Paradise in Hell debut EP, Hicks premieres “Bail Money”, a fast paced banger that works to effortlessly complement Rob’s unique cadence.

Produced by Ukraine producer Nate Maelz, “Bail Money” features CCM member BoodahDARR .

While there is no official word on whether or not “Bail Money” will be making an appearance on Paradise in Hell, our guess is that it will most definitely be making the cut.

Stream “Bail Money” below.

Be sure to keep up with Rob (@ihaterobhicks), Nate (@NateMaelz), and BoodahDARR (@BoodahDARR) on Twitter.