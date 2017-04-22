Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. debuted at the top of the charts, but that wasn’t without a lot of handwork, dedication, and even bringing sleeping bags to the studio.

Sounwave, Top Dawg Entertainment’s exclusive in-house producer, talked with GQ, where about how things got so serious that producers had to sleep in the studio.

“Once he got his whole brainstorming thing down and we knew the direction we were going we locked down the studio for months,” Soundwave said. “Never left. Literally sleeping bags in the studio. Every producer who was on this project literally had to sleep in the studio. We were not leaving until this was a perfect sound to us.”

DAMN. producers include Mike WiLL Made-It, Alchemist, Cardo, DJ Dahi, Terrace Martin, Sounwave, 9th Wonder and BADBADNOTGOOD.

Sounwave clears up some of the rumors about new Kendrick music ignited by recent comments and tweets from he and the rapper

But what if I told you… that's not the official version.. — Sounwave (@SounwaveTDE) April 14, 2017

“We’ve done this project a few times; we had different versions of it,” Sounwave explained. “But until we got that one chill at the end of the last song and it just gives you that vibe that this is it, it’s not going out.”

The TDE rapper also shut down the speculation with one tweet, “KenFolk. ThankU 4 the desire of always anticipating new music of my own. None is coming. My work will be in our future TDE dates tho. 💯#DAMN.”

Good. More time to enjoy DAMN.