Young Thug has delivered a video for his new song “All the Time.” The luxurious DAPS-directed visual finds Thugger partying in a luxurious mansion, relaxing in the pool on a swan shaped raft, hanging out with women, and even holding a snake.

Earlier this year the rapper shared “Safe,” a new cut along with a Garfield Larmond-directed video. He also recently appeared on Calvin Harris’ “Heatstroke” alongside Pharrell and Ariana Grande. Young Thug’s last album was 2016’s JEFFERY, so hopefully the new video means more new music is on the way.

Watch the video below.