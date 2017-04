Frank Ocean Shares New Version Of ‘Slide On Me’ featuring Young Thug

Frank Ocean Shares New Version Of ‘Slide On Me’ featuring Young Thug

Early Monday (April 24) morning, a new episode of Frank Ocean‘s Beats 1 radio show Blonded Radio hit. In the episode fans got a new version of Ocean’s Endless track “Slide on Me” featuring Young Thug.

The full episode encore later today, after which “Slide on Me” will be made available for on-demand streaming.

Until then, listen to the track below.