John Witherspoon Confirms Another ‘Friday’ Sequel Is In The Works

Friday fans have been waiting for this one.

While on a radio show in Orlando, Florida, veteran actor John Witherspoon said that he just got the word from Mr. O’Shea Jackson himself that the new Friday is a go.

Even though it’s been 15 years since the Friday After Next sequel sans “Smokey”, people are still wondering if Chris Tucker will ever pop back into character alongside his trusty sidekick “Craig”.