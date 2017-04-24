Today in Source News Flash: After debunking rumors about a follow-up album, Kendrick Lamar announced the dates for his upcoming The DAMN. Tour. Performances will feature Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. The tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ on July 12. For full list of dates, see Kendrick’s Instagram post below.

THE DAMN. TOUR A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:06am PDT



Past Friday, April 21, Ruff Ryders brought their highly anticipated reunion to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Swizz Beatz, Eve, LOX and DMX all participated and brought out a surprise act from Fat Joe and Remy Ma, who performed “All The Way Up.” At the second weekend at Coachella, Gucci Mane brought to the stage 50 Cent and A$AP Rocky.

Supreme has now officially announced the release of its Nike Air More Uptempo collaboration. Coming in three different colorways – gold, red and black — the Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo will only be available at Supreme’s Europe and US online store from April 27. SECOND/LAYER teased their Fall/Winter 2017 collection which looks like one for the corporate skaters mixing streetwear with suits. It includes orange graphic long-sleeves, biker jacket and brushed wool topcoat.

North Korea on Sunday threatened to sink an American aircraft carrier that is beginning joint drills with two Japanese destroyers in the western Pacific Ocean.

NBA Playoffs: In Game 4 for Eastern Conference Celtics win against Bulls 104–95.

