Fats got the streets of Brooklyn buzzing with his dope new single “Please Don’t Be Mad At Me,” that we know real hustlers are feeling. This young rapper is the true definition of a real artist with true talent. See, there is a difference between giving us straight bars and being able to create songs that we can all dance to decades from now. Fats definitely has the sound, melodies, hooks, verses, and delivery to go far in his music career.

His grind is relentless and respected by the OG’s in the industry. DJ Self, who is the Prince of NY, already has this single in rotation at Power 105.1 FM. DJ Starks also stands behind his movement as well, showing him much love and support.

After seeing him perform on Starks’ showcase at Orbit, it was apparent that his talent was undeniable. Fats is going places people. Give him another year and he will be the person everybody in town will be talking about. We highly recommend that you all support Fats movement before he blows up. Check out his new single below and let us know your thoughts.