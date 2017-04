Exciting Midwest emcee Monty C. Benjamin wastes no time delivering the official music video for “Friends” after catching steam in his hometown.

Through his classic storytelling style paired with Arkane beats hazy yet hard hitting production, Monty takes us through a tale of two best friends. It’s fully equipped with everything from selfies to fist fights. With his next album “In Confidence” slated to release this summer, Monty is an artist you need to have on your radar. Check it out below.