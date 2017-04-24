Reports Claim Aaron Hernandez Tried To Conceal His Bi-Sexuality

Last week, Aaron Hernandez left three suicide notes behind before committing suicide.

Two of these notes were for his daughter and fiancé, while the last reportedly for his gay lover incarcerated too.

It is now rumored that, Hernandez actually killed Odin Lloyd to hide his bisexuality.

The former NFL star was found hanging in his cell around 3am at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts. He was pronounced dead within the next hour, and the investigation is continues.

According to the Boston Globe, Hernandez hung himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window.

Newsweek now says Hernandez had a longtime male lover. Law enforcement believe that Lloyd had information on the football star that he wanted to hide under any circumstance.

The past victim had information that the football star did not want out about him being bisexual Newsweek reports.

Police had been told by co-defendant Ernest Wallace that Lloyd labeled Hernandez as someone who is gay.

Reportedly, Hernandez moved large sums of money into his lover’s account right before his arrest.