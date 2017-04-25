Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival Line Up Announced Featuring The Lox, Rakim And More

Yes, Hip Hop fans; it’s that time of year again!

The good people at Brooklyn Bodega have secured the lineup for the 13th Annual Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival set to take place June 10-16 2017.

Hosted by the legendary Ralph McDaniels and Torae, this year’s festival boasts the lies of Dreamville’s Bas, Cozz and Omen as well as DJ set’s from BK’s own Mister Cee and Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia. Headlining this year will be Ruff Ryders’ own DMX and The LOX, who are both celebrating the Double Rs 20th Anniversary.

Go to BKHipHopFestival.com for more info on the event and ticket availability.