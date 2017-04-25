Jeremih is set to release his “Later That Night” album sometime this summer. We are happy to announce the first visual for his new single “I Think of You” is now available on VEVO which you can view below.

The single features Chris Brown and Big Sean which had no problem giving the video the same up beat feeling as the actual song.

The visual was directed by Daniel Cz with the premise of a warm summer day with the three young men watching fine ladies walking by while they watch from a stoop of a brownstone. One particular woman gets the attention of Jeremih in which he proceeds to swoon her. It doesn’t end there, Chris Brown competes for the beautiful Woman’s attention as well.

Check out the video and let us know what you think!