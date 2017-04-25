Kick’d Out: Nike’s Sock Dart “Safari” Release Venus Rose April 25, 2017 Covers, Digital Entertainment, Exclusives, Hip Hop Footwear | Trending Sneakers, Hip Hop Style | Latest Trends in Fashion and Footwear, Hip Hop Style News | Fashion Stories, Latest Hip Hop Style Trends Nike announces another release for the summer making over the Sock Dart model with a Safari print. The ventilated stretchy-mesh sneaker now small cheetah print in 3-color ways is set to release summer ’17 at limited retailers for around $140.