Nike announces another release for the summer making over the Sock Dart model with a Safari print. The ventilated stretchy-mesh sneaker now small cheetah print in 3-color ways is set to release summer ’17 at limited retailers for around $140.

nike-sock-dart-safari-price-release-date-02
nike-sock-dart-safari-price-release-date-01
nike-sock-dart-safari-price-release-date-03

 