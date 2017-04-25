Gainesville’s favorite stoner BR3ADGANG Blazel has a very unique style. Blazel has a sound like no other. The best way to describe his sound would be a gritty New York street style with southern swag over melodic 808 west coast beats. Blazel brings the cool back in an era where being the loudest gains the most attention.

This mixtape would be the perfect jam session, especially for that heavy stoner. The mixtape features ten tracks. Blazel has songs on the mixtape with: Ke$hon VA, Spiffy Vuitton, & Veezy Da Kid, B. Dubb & a few others. One of the most popular singles on the mixtape he says is “Weed And Friends” The vibe of the song is great, it gives you a great feeling when listening to it.

As far as our take on the new mixtape titled “SideShowBlazel 2,” it has a blend of tracks that you can turn up to, and lay back and chill to. The single “Roll With Me” produced by Savaane is reminiscent of a 2pac, west coast, jazzy track. “Brazy” is also a mellow track with the smooth sounds and lyrics that will leave you feeling not only soothed but unbothered by whatever stresses of the day. He also has a track you can turn up to called “Play$” that you can turn up to which is reminiscent of the highly successful rap group Migos.

Check out BR3ADGANG Blazel’s mixtape “SideShowBlazel 2” below and don’t forget to share with your followers:

https://soundcloud.com/br3adgangblazel/sets/sideshowblazel2