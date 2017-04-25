Entertainment icon and recording artist Snoop Dogg officially announced his upcoming album, Neva Left, will be released on May 19 and unveiled the album’s cover artwork. The album is now available for pre-order, which comes with the instant-grat track “Mount Kushmore” (ft. Redman, Method Man, and B-Real).

Distributed by EMPIRE, Neva Left promises to deliver fans a brand new assortment of tracks featuring Snoop Dogg’s iconic sound and more of the big-name collaborations for which he is well known. Neva Left will highlight Snoop’s evolution as an artist, while paying tribute to his West Coast roots and his legacy. The cover art repurposes a classic photograph from the unforgettable “Doggystyle” era from photographer Chi Modu.

“Throughout the years, I’ve had my hands in a lot of different projects, but music has always remained at my core. This album reflects every phase of me throughout my career. I’m excited for ya’ll to hear this new project that highlights the evolution of the Dogg.” -Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is currently on his 2017 Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour, a 16 – city tour presented by MERRY JANE and starring legends of both music and cannabis. Headliner Snoop Dogg is joined by friends and fellow lifestyle enthusiasts at select stops along the way, including Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, Method Man, Redman, Lil Uzi Vert, Berner, Flatbush Zombies and more.

Neva Left will be released on May 19. The album will be available on digital download, CD and streaming from Doggy Style Records.