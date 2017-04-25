Jumpman, Jumpman…the Hornets are up to something!

With Nike on deck to be the official licensed uniform provider for the NBA in the 2017-2018 season, the Charlotte Hornets are planning to opt out of the famous check logo. Instead, they have announced that they will become the only team to wear their uniforms sported by the Jordan Brand. It’s no coincidence that the news of this switch have came to life thanks to the franchise principal owner in Michael Jordan.

Jordan who brand is under the Nike umbrella have been in existence since “His Airness” arrived in the league in 1984 with the debut of the classic hi top Air Jordan 1. Ever since then, Jordan has left an amazing significance on and definitely off the court as his Jordan Brand is still one of the most popular sportswear around. Coming off of a disappointing 36-46 season, it’s only fitting that the Hornets introduce a new look to get back to their winning ways. Maybe the jumpman logo can help them fly to being one of the Eastern Conference’s elite teams next year.