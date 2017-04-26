DMX has cancelled a number of scheduled performances in California.

According to a report from TMZ, the rapper’s show in Santa Ana was canceled due to a “medical emergency.” Additionally, the Los Angeles and San Diego dates have been postponed, reportedly due to the same medical issue.

Though no one knows what the “medical emergency” is, TMZ reports that “several people in DMX’s inner circle” have been concerned about the rapper’s health for the past week. The sites also reports that “friends” fear DMX has relapsed.

This week both DMX and the Lox were announced as headliners for the 13th annual Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, which runs from July 10 through July 16.