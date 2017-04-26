In celebration of this year’s Alien Day today on 4/26, Reebok is announcing the release of the highly collectible Alien Stomper “Final Battle” pack.

Inspired by the climactic, final battle from the Aliens movie and answering the dreams of die-hard film fans and sneakerheads alike, the ‘Final Battle’ pack draws design details from the duel between Ripley (Sigourney Weacer) and the Xenomorph Queen – a nostalgic commemoration of one of the most intense blockbusters in cinematic history.

THe Alien Stomper “Final Battle” pack will consist of the ‘Queen’ Alien Stomper, inspired by the gloss finish of the Xenomorph exoskeleton, and the ‘Powerloader’ Alien Stomper, inspired by Ripley’s battle-ready cargo suit.

The Reebok Alien Stomper ‘Final Battle’ pack will be available in unisex sizing beginning July 18, paying homage to the original Aliens film release date, for $325 USD. Consumers in New York City can visit the Union Square Reebok FitHub to register for the ‘Final Battle’ pack in advance of the July release, but they can also learn more if they visit this link.