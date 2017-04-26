Isaiah Thomas is currently competing in the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls in the first round. He is grieving the loss of his younger sister, Chyna which has took a huge toll on his performance and mental state. The Celtics and Thomas have came out every night to dedicate each performance to his sister. He has also put text on his Nike Kobe AD PE in honor of his younger sister. Nike has finished up the “Out Of Nowhere” series with the Celtics guard. He reflects on how far he’s come from being the last pick in the NBA draft and being overlooked because of his height. He wasn’t given the opportunities other superstars had before entering the league. He is now an all-star and has led his team to the NBA Playoffs, you can check out the video below.

Prayers going up to Isaiah!