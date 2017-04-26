Champions Basketball League, a new professional summer basketball league made up of former NBA players announced today that it has named legendary entertainer Snoop Dogg as its Celebrity Commissioner and an Owner. The position for the globally recognized music artist, actor, and entertainment icon is to expand the visibility and fan interest of the league. Also, to bring his diverse set of celebrity business relationships to the company.

In searching for its Celebrity Commissioner, the league was adamant on finding an individual that not only has global star power, but a love for the game of basketball, a unique ability to connect with fans, and most of all a heart for serving the community. Snoop Dogg’s pioneering way of thinking, profound relationship with fans, and multifaceted celebrity connections across all genres of music, film, and television made him the ideal choice.

“Snoop Dogg is at the forefront of pop culture and loved by millions across the globe, and has sold nearly 40 million records worldwide.” said Carl George, CEO of Champions Basketball League. “For decades he has been an innovator with award winning albums, multiple films, lifestyle products, philanthropic efforts, TV shows and digital ventures – and we are thrilled that he will bring this depth to the League as we launch this summer.”

“Champions Basketball League is a sports innovation for fans. Champions provides exclusive and affordable access to world class basketball for fans. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the organization on unique ways to entertain fans and work with the league to secure celebrity partners in each of the major markets where Champions Basketball League will play this summer. And fans are even able to own their own team, can’t wait to see what ya’ll do with that.” -Snoop Dogg

Champions Basketball League is a 5-on-5 professional summer league featuring former NBA players. Games are designed with the fan in mind; featuring athletes in the stands, a youth pre-game shoot around on court with the pros, post-game meet and greets, contests to win game merchandise, and much more. The league will kick off its season in the summer of 2017.