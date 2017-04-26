Swank PR “The PR Trifecta” Panel sponsored by Google Drops Knowledge Ranking One of the highest attended panel at LAKE FX conference this past weekend.

With major players in the game participating in the panel from Mosaic XM and Burrell Communications, the the 115 plus audience members in attendance were treated to featured topics ranged from philanthropy, social media and impressions.

Marc Glanville of Mosaic XM who was instrumental in the Sprite partnership with Drake in 2009 dropped major gems about artists “on the rise.’ While VP of PR at Burrell Communication, Tracey Anderson spoke about being a great fit for the brands. Swank PR Owner Briahna Gatlin reiterated the importance of branding and preparing clients to be a great fit. She also keyed in on how important press plays a role.

The workshop’s moderator, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson stayed the course giving the panelists multiple perspectives of branding, partnership and growing organically.

Photo shot by Tito Garcia @Gotit_Lens