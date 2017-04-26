Wooooah dere!

The Air Jordan 11 Low is arguably the most beloved Jordan brand model. They’re expected to release yet another eye-catching colorway of the Air Jordan 11 low. The shoe is nicknamed the “Frost White” and comes equipped in a icy white colorway with synthetic crocodile skin with an overall aesthetic of the Tinker Hartfield pattern that was first dawned on the Air Jordan 3. The name could vary as sources believe these could possibly also be the Air Jordan 11 Low “Heiress” that are set to release very soon.

Are you a fan of the newest Air Jordan 11 addition set to hit retailers soon? We will keep you posted as more info on the official release date emerges.

Air Jordan 11 Low GS “Frost White” / “Heiress”

Nationwide Release: May 20th, 2017 (Rumored Release Date)

Price: $130