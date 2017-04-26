It seems like the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” is one of the most talked about sneakers to make a return almost every season. We have no official information that hints another release except the fact that rumors are making waves that the shoe will return for All Star Weekend 2018. The most recent image of the shoe was back in 2013 where the shoe is remastered with premium black leather, elephant print with the iconic Nike Air branding on the heel switching out the jumpman logo that was replaced with the swoosh.

All-star weekend always comes with some of the sickest shoe releases, so it would come to no surprise if the shoes were re-released for All-Star weekend 2018, which will also be the 30th anniversary of the legendary shoe. Could the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” be releasing soon? We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the Air Jordan 3.

Check out images of the shoe from a 2013 Jordan Brand pop-up shop.