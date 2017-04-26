The iconic Nike Diamond Turf is making a huge comeback, last seen in 1994 the shoe will re-release this spring. The Deion Sanders signature sneaker is a cross trainer built to handle training for baseball and football activities. Coming decked out in the iconic red, white, black and gold colorway with the infamous Nike text on the sole. Deion is no longer associated with Nike, but the re-release comes as a surprise.

You can purchase the Nike Air Diamond Turf today if you like from Nike sportswear retailers and eBay at a set price of $115. Check out images of the Nike Air Diamond Turf OG below.