Last night, Red Stripe and Downsound Entertainment held a NY launch event to celebrate the 25th annual Reggae SumFest. Back by popular demand, they announced the festival has been extended to a week long of festivities in Montego Bay, Jamaica starting on July 16 through to July 22. The Festival of Jamaican culture will encapsulate signature Live concerts, Sumfest Sound Clash, a variety of parties, food, and craft at multiple venues across the “Second City”. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails, unlimited Red Stripe and small bites as they jammed the night away while looking at New York City’s skyline at the beautiful Sky room in Times Square.

Red Stripe’s Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, St. James kicks off on Sunday, July 16 with a Beach Party and moves into the Sumfest Sunset Yacht Party on Monday, July 17. The staple All-White Party at Pier One happens on Tuesday, July 18 followed by Sumfest Blitz on Wednesday, July 19. On Thursday, July 20 Pier One will play host to the exciting Sumfest Heavy Weight Clash, then culminates at Catherine Hall on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 with the pulsating rhythms of music and Jamaican culture.

Downsound Entertainment, organizers of Reggae Sumfest, has announced that Reggae inspired artist Tory Lanez and Dancehall heavyweight Mavado are the latest additions to the 25th staging of the Festival, July 16 – 22. Tory Lanez and Mavado are expected to appear on the show on Night 1, Saturday, July 22 inside the Catherine Hall Complex in Montego Bay. Also appearing on Night Two is reggae singer, Christopher Martin. He continues to gain popularity in Jamaica and other key reggae markets for what he calls “real-life music”. The artist last month released his 16-track album Big Deal, which debuted at number three on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart