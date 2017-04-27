Sydney’s DJ Nino Brown has established himself as Australia’s #1 Urban DJ. Placing second twice at large regional DMC finals early in his career has led him to 15 years of touring Australia, Asia and Dubai and sharing the stage with artists such as Jay Z, Rihanna, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Akon, The Game, Lupe Fiasco, Ice Cube and many more.

DJ Nino Brown is a pioneer in the Australian Mixtape game, creating the Blazin’ Mixtape series (primarily with DJ Samrai) which has gone on to become the biggest urban music compilation in Australia, with sales in excess of half a million copies. His longstanding relationship with Universal Music Australia saw DJ Nino Brown recently start a record label called Digital Dope Music, which is a platform for Nino Brown to release new original music.

DJ Nino Brown can be heard weekly on Sydney’s leading urban radio station and is a member of the World Famous Chiefrockers aka Chief Rockers Sound. Nino is the official DJ on Supreme Clientele Radio on worldwide radio station Dash Radio that airs every Wednesday night in the United States (Thursday morning in Australia).

DJ Nino Brown’s work extends further to a successful Australian mixtape hosted by T-Pain, collaborations with King Mez, IAMSU, Fatman Scoop, Joell Ortiz of Slaughterhouse and an official megamix with Sean Paul. Nino Brown has turned his hand to production and his new single “Do To Me” features Dr Dre’s protégé King Mez (who features heavily on Dre’s #1 selling album “Compton”) plus vocals by New Zealand’s Vince Harder.

For anyone visiting Australia, a DJ Nino Brown set is something to experience and you can find him consistently around the country when not DJ’ing across his home city of Sydney in the biggest clubs and venues.

DJ Nino Brown has new music out through Universal Music Australia, check the below links for a taste of his production style.