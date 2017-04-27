Hailing from the racially diverse Southside of Nashville (Antioch, Tennessee), Jason DeFord is a six-foot-one, 350 pound heavyweight of Country Music City’s Hip Hop scene. Jelly Roll, whose stage name his mother affectionately gave him, was no stranger to the prison system himself, having caught his first case at 14, followed by subsequent infringements with authorities. With a wealth of personal experiences to draw inspiration from, Jelly Roll prides himself on delivering fans an unfiltered depiction of the trials and tribulations of growing up lower class in America’s deep south.

Jelly Roll found himself enthused by the sounds of southern rap mainstays such as UGK, 8ball & MJG, Three 6 Mafia, Chamillionaire and Paul Wall, as well as the wealth of Country Music legends that have made his homeland famous throughout the world. The end product of this musical fusion: gritty street raps delivered in his trademark southern twang and reinforced by mesmerizing harmonic hooks.

DeFord is no new-comer to the scene, putting in work and building a reputation for over a decade. In his career to date, Jelly Roll has made a name for himself releasing solo projects and collaboration albums with the likes of Lil’ Wyte of Hypnotize Minds and the Tennessee veteran, Haystak. Additionally, collaborating and touring with fellow Nashville native Struggle Jennings and Shady Records’ own southern rap sensation Yelawolf, Jelly Roll has been able to hone his performance skills whilst amassing a fan base across the country and beyond.

This week Jelly Roll released his latest offering, the 12 track mixtape ‘Addiction Kills’. Promoting this release Jelly Roll reached out to his fans, revealing “I’ve never shared my personal story like this, I’ve always wrote records from personal experiences and things I’ve seen or known of, but this is different. This is different because it’s about some things I’ve dealt with that inspired the entire mixtape”. Jelly Roll continues to grow as an artist, with this mixtape proving to be his most introspective to date.

To coincide with this release Jelly Roll will be touring throughout America, continually building his brand and inspiring listeners beyond his region.