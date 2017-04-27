Today SZA released a new song and Nabil-directed video featuring Travis Scott. The new track entitled “Love Galore,” hit the web just three months after the Top Dawg Entertainment artist released “Drew Barrymore.” Both songs are set to appear on SZA’s forthcoming CTRL album.

The Travis Scott collaboration was produced by ​thankgod4cody and Carter Lang, and the songstress first previewed the song at a New York City show in January. At this show, SZA told fans: “I’ve been taking long as fuck to make an album.”

No official word yet on when the album will drop, but until then watch the video below.