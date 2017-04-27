Tory Lanez is back with new heat.

Tory took to Twitter to give us notice that it’s Fargo season.

By the looks of this tweet, it’s safe to assume that Tory has been working on a new project. But in the meantime, he plans to “f*ck up” some other popular tracks first.

He took a shot at DJ Khaled’s “Shining” featuring Beyonce and Jay-Z in what he called a “Swave Session”. “Peanut butter soft I’ll jam that n*gga/Oh he think he fly? I’ll land that n*gga”, Tory spit over the catchy beat with assistance from Bey’s background vocals.

Tory called the remix a “body”, what do you think?

@djkhaled This is what I call a “BODY”

