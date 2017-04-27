Tory Lanez is back with new heat.

Tory took to Twitter to give us notice that it’s Fargo season.

I’m super inspired… my work ethic is at an incredible pace . Anything less than #1 is unacceptable in my mind .. FARGO SEASON IS HERE ! — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) April 25, 2017

By the looks of this tweet, it’s safe to assume that Tory has been working on a new project. But in the meantime, he plans to “f*ck up” some other popular tracks first.

Ima fuck up a couple other niggas records before I get started .. what should I body first ?🤔 — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) April 27, 2017

He took a shot at DJ Khaled’s “Shining” featuring Beyonce and Jay-Z in what he called a “Swave Session”. “Peanut butter soft I’ll jam that n*gga/Oh he think he fly? I’ll land that n*gga”, Tory spit over the catchy beat with assistance from Bey’s background vocals.

Tory called the remix a “body”, what do you think?