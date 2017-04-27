The most powerful man in sports entertainment is planning to “Sweet Chin Music” his way into the big screen.

Today, the Hollywood Reporter has announced that TriStar Pictures will be moving forward to create a biopic of the life of WWE CEO’s Vince McMahon. The title of the flick will be called “Pandemonium”. The project will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, while the script will be created by Craig A. Williams and Andrew Lazar.

After being raised by his mother and a series of stepfathers in North Carolina, Vince first got into wresting through his father Vincent J. McMahon, who was a promoter for Capitol Wrestling Corporation. After college, he made his debut as an in-ring announcer in 1969 working for his father’s World Wide Wrestling Federation promotion, in which it was renamed to the WWF. He spent years as a very successful promoter and commentator for TV matches.

McMahon founded his own company, Titan Sports, in 1979, and soon after acquired his father’s company (which was later renamed WWE due to a trademark dispute). He ruffled feathers in the industry by starting to promote his company nationally at a time when wrestling organizations were regional and worked under an understanding that they would not invade each other’s territories.