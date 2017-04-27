OVO‘s Roy Wood$ has been busy promoting his new album Say Less. Following his campaign, Roy returns with a brand new video for one of his standout tracks “Love You” from his tape Nocturnal.

The video captures Roy Wood$ in a futuristic scene setting performing the song to the camera as it quickly shifts to his love interest. From what it looks like Roy seems to be sitting up on an operating table decked out in a fresh outfit as he continues to do his thing. The video is made up of small clips going back and forth between him and the girl. The video takes a dramatic turn where you see two mysterious girls by Roy’s side and then ends with ‘to be continued’. The concept translates the emotions filled energy of the song well.

Last year Roy Wood$ graduated from Summer Sixteen with Drake and Future with his own solo Unlocked Tour then followed up with his Nocturnal project. He has been getting co-signs from all top artists in the game from Wiz Khalifa, Jaden Smith (who he’s been hanging with in Toronto) all the way to Kylie Jenner who have publicly given him a co-sign.

Watch the clip below.