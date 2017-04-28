Apple Music Is Eyeing A Sequel For R. Kelly’s ‘Trapped in the Closet’

Apple Music may be unearthing R. Kelly’s Hip Hop musical opera Trapped in the Closet.

Jimmy lovine, producer, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Beats, unpacked his future plans for the streaming service:

I’m trying to help Apple Music be an overall movement in popular culture, everything from unsigned bands to video. We have a lot of plans.

While discussing the development of a series based on the life of his long-term business partner, Dr. Dre, he subtly confirmed the possibility of the cult classic:

For the moment, he’s mostly focused on music-related video, including a possible sequel to R. Kelly’s rap opera Trapped in the Closet. Iovine has had talks with Warner Bros. Television and is developing another show loosely based on the life of his longtime business partner Dr. Dre.

R. Kelly did mention last year that he worked on the continuation of the series, so it’s likely to happen and would be interesting to see how he keeps the story going on Apple Music.