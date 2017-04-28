Today in Source News Flash: DJ Khaled just dropped a video for his single “I’m The One.” He and the squad, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne, get real lavish in it. Mary J. Blige’s newest album Strength of a Woman is now available and features artists such as Kanye West, Missy Elliott, Quavo, and DJ Khaled. Next in music releases, Young M.A. released her debut EP Herstory also available to stream.

In celebration of The Weeknd’s 2017 Starboy Legend of The Fall World Tour, Abel has joined with renowned artist Futura for a special XO capsule collection. Nike is set to bring back one of its most iconic runners in the Air Trainer SC High “Auburn.”

In a recent interview with Reuters, Donald Trump said that he thought the job of the president would be easier. He also misses driving.

San Antonio Spurs advance in playoffs after last night’s win 103–96 against Grizzlies. They win the series 4-2.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.