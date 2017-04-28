DMX seems to be having a rough ride.

Following the cancellation of a few scheduled shows in California due to a “medical emergency”, the legendary rapper has checked himself into rehab.

X has been struggling with addiction throughout his career, and many fans were concerned for his health after an “erratic” performance at the Brooklyn stop of the Ruff Ryders Reunion Tour. He tried to pull it together during his performance the following day, but apparently it’s time to seek some help.

X’s manager issued this statement, apologizing to his fans:

It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer. We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.

DMX is scheduled to headline the Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival alongside The Lox, so let’s pray for a speedy recovery.