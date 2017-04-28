The luxurious return of Vinny Cha$e is officially in full effect. Following the recent success of his music video for ‘Bank Run’ Vinny Cha$e releases his highly anticipated album #LS7 and he delivers.

From that first track of #LS7 throughout its entirety, Cha$e reiterates how he’s bringing luxury rap back in a way only Vinny Cha$e can.

*Features including French Montana, Cheers Club accomplice Kid Art, Bank with Plank, & GoGrizzly*

Tracklist:

1. Vinny Cha$e

2. Pack on Da Wakeup

3. Championship

4. Trees L.A ft French Montana & Kid Art

5. Financial District

6. Lifestyle ft Bank With Plank

7. Exotic Comfort

8. Bank Run

9. Who Shot Ya Pt 2

10. Flu Game ft Kid Art

11. Why U Lookin

V. CHA$E | LAGERFELD SEASON 7