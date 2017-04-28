The luxurious return of Vinny Cha$e is officially in full effect. Following the recent success of his music video for ‘Bank Run’ Vinny Cha$e releases his highly anticipated album #LS7 and he delivers.
From that first track of #LS7 throughout its entirety, Cha$e reiterates how he’s bringing luxury rap back in a way only Vinny Cha$e can.
*Features including French Montana, Cheers Club accomplice Kid Art, Bank with Plank, & GoGrizzly*
Tracklist:
1. Vinny Cha$e
2. Pack on Da Wakeup
3. Championship
4. Trees L.A ft French Montana & Kid Art
5. Financial District
6. Lifestyle ft Bank With Plank
7. Exotic Comfort
8. Bank Run
9. Who Shot Ya Pt 2
10. Flu Game ft Kid Art
11. Why U Lookin
V. CHA$E | LAGERFELD SEASON 7