Although we are highly anticipating Lil Uzi Vert’s debut album, Luv is Rage 2, the rapper continues to find ways to hold us over satisfying us with new visuals, a tracklist, and even cover art for the upcoming project. Nonetheless, Lil Uzi Vert is still making noise from his most recent mixtape release, Perfect Luv Tape, as he dropped visuals for the popular song ‘Do What I Want’.

‘Do What I Want’ was released in July 2016 going as far as being the song of choice in a Jordan commercial for Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Westbrook 2.0 release back in November 2016. Almost nine months later, Lil Uzi decides to give our imaginations a break and finally blesses us with an official music video for ‘Do What I Want’ as a perfect jump start to his Do What I Want Tour kicking off on May 10th.

The video takes place in a beautiful Hawaii mansion right off the shoreline. Uzi and friends ride dirt bikes, and 4-wheelers, and do back flips into the swimming pool living life carefree. Check it out below.