Lyrical emcee Logic is teaming up with Alessia Cara and Khalid for a great cause and to raise awareness through music.

On Friday (Apr. 28) Logic released a powerful new track titled, “1-800-273-8255”, featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid ahead of his highly anticipated album Everybody.

The title of the album is more than just a name, but also the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, an organization which provides free and confidential emotional support and crisis counseling to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Logic and the Lifeline have partnered up to create several video montages composed of Logic’s fans expressing how his music has personally saved and brought positivity into their lives.

In regards to the concept behind the single, Logic revealed that his inspiration came from real life stories that he heard from fans on the verge of suicide and their conversation with a Lifeline counselor.

“In 1-800, we hear a person at the end of their rope who has called the suicide prevention lifeline,” Logic said. “Plain and simply; they are ready to commit suicide, feeling they have nowhere else to turn and are expressing the reasons why they wish to commit this act. We then hear words from the perspective of the lifeline operator who in turn gives them many reasons to keep fighting for their life; expressing that this act is a permanent solution to a temporary situation. Finally, we hear the caller express their new lease on life and outlook on a life that they thought was over but had actually been far from it all along.”

Despite his latest single release, Logic teased fans with the earlier this week with he release of the title track as well as the jubilant “Black Spiderman” music video. Additionally, Logic revealed the intricate album artwork featuring the eclectic line-up of those involved in the project, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Killer Mike, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Juicy J.

Everybody is the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2015 The Incredible True Story, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B Albums chart and has been certified gold.

Check out the artwork, video and tracklist below.

Everybody Tracklist:

1. Hallelujah

2. Everybody

3. Confess feat. Killer Mike

4. Killing Spree feat. Ansel Elgort

5. Take It Back

6. America feat. Black Thought, Chuck D, BIG LENBO & No ID

7. Ink Blot feat. Juicy J

8. Mos Definitely

9. Waiting Room

10. 1-800-273-8255 (National Suicide Prevention Hotline) feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid

11. Anziety feat. Lucy Rose

12. Black SpiderMan feat. Damian Lemar Hudson

13. AfricAryaN feat. Neil deGrasse Tyson