For two decades MC Eiht has been one of hip-hop’s most recognizable voices in hip-hop; and undisputedly one of Compton’s finest originators and emcees.

A straight menace, MC Eiht burst onto the scene with Compton’s Most Wanted Music To Driveby. Released just months after the LA Riots, Music To Driveby was a manifesto for the nihilism, frustration and anger that permeated the region and is universally hailed as a Gangsta Rap classic.

Similarly, Eiht also contributed vital components and compositions to genre defining movies, offering the chilling “Growin’ Up In The Hood” to Boyz N The Hood and following up Music To Driveby with a star turn as A-Wax in Menace 2 Society, which included his stand-out contribution (“Streight Up Menace”) to the movies soundtrack.

Though accredited as MC Eiht featuring Compton’s Most Wanted, Eiht took on a more singular role with We Come Strapped, which was certified Gold and peaked at #1 on the Billboard charts and his sophomore solo project Death Threatz which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Charts.

While Eiht has always remained active; including an EP release (Keep It Hood), his scene-stealing appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City (“m.A.A.d City”) and his recent contribution (“Central Ave”) to DJ Quik & Problem’s Rosecrans album (which officially ended his vicious feud with Quik) Eiht gallantly returns with his first solo-album in a decade, Which Way Iz West, which will be released on 6-9-17 and aligns him with DJ Premier, who executive produced the project and also produces four tracks as well (Eiht’s long-time collaborator Brenk Sinatra produced the rest of the project). Featured guests on Which Way Iz West include WC, B-Real, Xzibit, Kurupt, Lady Of Rage, MayLAy, Big Mike, The Outlawz, Bumpy Knuckles (AKA Freddie Foxxx) and Compton’s Most Wanted.

The union of these two legends will be released conjunctly by Eiht’s Blue Stamp label and Preemo’s Year Round Records imprint.

Today, Eiht shares the first single from Which Way Iz West, “Represent Like This” featuring WC and DJ Premier via an exclusive Hiphopdx premiere.

“I decided to release the Dub C track first as an ode to true west coast music and because Dub is a true west coast originator” Eiht stated. “I wanted to give fans a familiar taste of what were about and due to Crazy Toones passing away, it just seemed like the appropriate way to honor my cuzzins as they were one of the first artists I had the honor of rocking with early in my career. This is for the west coast and our heritage and it was only right to Represent Like This.”

Listen to MC Eiht f/ WC & DJ Premier “Represent Like This” (Produced by Brenk Sinatra):

MC Eiht’s New Album, Which Way Iz West, Executive Produced By DJ Premier Will Be Released On 6-9-17.

Tracklisting & Credits For MC Eiht’s Which Way Iz West:

1.) “Shut ‘Em Down” f/ The Outlawz

2.) “Represent Like This” f/ WC & DJ Premier

3.) “Compton Zoo”

4.) “Heart Cold” f/ Lady Of Rage

5.) “Pass Me By” f/ B-Real

6.) “Runn The Blocc” f/ MayLAy (produced by DJ Premier)

7.) “Gangsta Gangsta” f/ Kurupt

8.) “Got That”

9.) “Medicate” f/ Xzibit

10.) “Born To Hustle” f/ Big Mike

11.) “Sittin’ Around Smokin’”

12.) “As I Proceed”

13.) “Last Ones Left” (f/ Compton’s Most Wanted & DJ Premier (produced by DJ Premier)

14.” “4 Tha OG’z” f/ Bumpy Knuckles (Produced by DJ Premier)

15.) “You Nia’z”