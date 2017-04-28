With Virginia becoming more and more of a grounds for new talent to immerse, one of the city’s most respected surging talents, Young Crazy steps up next to let the world know something about the 757. “Who TF Is Young Crazy?!” is a question the entire DMV is asking, at this point. Big Crazo has travelled up and down the east coast in the last year, skating on the heels of his previous drop, “Definition Of Crazy 3: The G.O.A.T.”and grabbing new fans from all over.

Today he drops off the music video to his highly anticipated single, “Lessons” produced by Mike Carey. The Crazy Camp head honcho acts out a familiar scene from the street life many hustlers can feel. Tune in to Young Crazy’s new video “Lessons” and stream his new EP via iTunes.

ep link

smarturl.it/young-crazy