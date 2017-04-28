The ’47 Redesign fashion show took place on April 27th, 2017 from 7-10pm at Brooklyn’s National Sawdust, and showcased the ’47 Redesign top five students’ micro-collections inspired by ’47’s convergence of sports and lifestyle. Judges included Design duo and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Finalists, Rochambeau, Aluna Francis of musical duo AlunaGeorge, and Pratt faculty. One lucky student, Jun Young Woo was chosen as the winner, and will receive a scholarship and have her collection displayed at the ’47 flagship store.

Check out the highlight photos.