Dennis Rodman is the hometown hero, and one of the craziest personalities who have played in the NBA and one of the most historic teams, the 96 Chicago Bulls. He averaged 14.7 rebounds, 7.5 points to help the bulls win their third straight NBA title. He was dawning his electric signature sneaker called the “Nike Air Shake NDestrukt” he was given the signature sneaker the season before. Dennis in his own right is one of the most talked about NBA players to ever play the game and one of the best defenders the NBA has seen. He is known for his flashy style, his crazy hairstyles and locking down NBA superstars on defense.

His shoe will forever be known as a gem that helps us remember the awesome and classic days he had as a Chicago bull and as a NBA player. One of the most rebellious players who inspired a sneaker that helped shape 90’s hoop culture. The shoe comes equipped with the exact same features including visible air technology, a supportive tooling system, a rugged outsole, a leather upper, air cushioning, offset lacing contrasted throughout with red accents on the brand outline and additional hints on the toe round.

The “Nike Air Shake NDestrukt” is now available everywhere at a set price of $140. Check out images of the shoe below.