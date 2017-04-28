The Weeknd and Futura 2000 have joined forces to proudly present a limited-edition XO artist capsule collection, celebrating The Weeknd’s 2017 Starboy Legend of The Fall World Tour. The collection is presented in partnership with Bravado.

The collection leverages Futura 2000’s iconic handstyle and character drawings, rendering powerful gestures and plays on The Weeknd’s iconography, XO brand logos, and Starboy album lyrics and color palate.

Launching exclusively at Union Los Angeles today [April 28th] the sprawling capsule includes Alpha Industries MA-1 bomber jackets, Levi’s denim jackets featuring embroidery, skate decks, caps, and an array of hoodies and tees. Los Angeles will feature several styles available in an LA-exclusive red color way, as well as the larger, multi-city, black color capsule.

As is the case with later tour dates, the collection will also be available in LA at The Weeknd’s stadium show (The Forum) this weekend (April 29th and 30th). After the LA tour dates, the capsule collection will also have pop-up retail releases, powered by Bravado, to correspond with The Weeknd’s tour dates in Toronto (May 26th) and New York (June 6th and 7th).

Futura, alongside his artist management and design agency ICNCLST, collaborated with The Weeknd and his XO creative brain trust to create this exciting artist capsule collection. From initial color stories and patterns, to graphical layouts and logo re-designs, the teams worked with one another to create a collection that would celebrate Futura’s iconic art style and The Weeknd’s powerful sonic and aesthetic identity. This project was a fully synergistic collaboration, with the unified team collaborating across all functions of creative inspiration, art direction, creative direction, and design.